Ekiti APC Primaries: We are seeking redress- Sen. Bamidele
News photo The Guardian  - Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), a gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ekiti has assured his supporters that he is seeking redress for “the blatant abuse” of trust during the exercise.

6 hours ago
