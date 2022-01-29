Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Our society doesn't question anything: Noble Igwe speaks on money ritual, internet fraud among Nigerian youths
Legit  - Media personality, Noble Igwe has said that the society's refusal to ask for sources of things have pushed Nigerian youths to where they are today. Read more.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Money Ritual: Churches, families never question sources of wealth - Noble Igwe Daily Post:
Money Ritual: Churches, families never question sources of wealth - Noble Igwe
“The church will take donations from anyone with money” – Noble Igwe reacts to “ritual killings” News Wire NGR:
“The church will take donations from anyone with money” – Noble Igwe reacts to “ritual killings”
Money Ritual: Churches, families never question sources of wealth – Noble Igwe Edujandon:
Money Ritual: Churches, families never question sources of wealth – Noble Igwe
Money Ritual: Churches, Families Never Question Sources Of Wealth – Noble Igwe Tori News:
Money Ritual: Churches, Families Never Question Sources Of Wealth – Noble Igwe


   More Picks
1 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Egypt Look To Deny Morocco First Semi-final Appearance In 17 Years - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
5 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 10 hours ago
6 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
10 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info