Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aruna set new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking – Sporting Life
The Dabigal Blog  - Quadri Aruna has broken his own record to achieve a new feat in the world ranking after the Nigerian yesterday hit 11th spot in the February 2022 ITTF world rating.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking Nigerian Tribune:
Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking
Aruna is 11th world best in ITTF’s latest ranking The Guardian:
Aruna is 11th world best in ITTF’s latest ranking
Quadri eyes Top 10 spot after record ITTF ranking The Punch:
Quadri eyes Top 10 spot after record ITTF ranking
Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking The Sun:
Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking
Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking The Eagle Online:
Aruna sets new African record, hits top 11 in ITTF ranking


   More Picks
1 We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London - Legit, 18 hours ago
5 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 3 hours ago
6 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine, 8 hours ago
10 He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info