Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NANS demands payment of 16 months salary arrears to AAU lecturers
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NANS demands payment of 16 months salary arrears to AAU lecturers

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Edo State Government to ensure payment of about 16 months salary arrears to ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid The Punch:
NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid
NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid Sundiata Post:
NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid
NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid News Breakers:
NANS flays Obaseki, wants AAU lecturers’ 16-month salary arrears paid


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
4 Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian man shot dead after stabbing officers at police station in Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Why We Can’t Support Tinubu, Any Other Southern Candidate For Presidency --Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 Buhari celebrates Onyeka Onwenu at 70 - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria will soon be linked by rail -NRC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 COVID-19: NCDC announces 89 new infections - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info