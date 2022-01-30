Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Desist from selling FG’s empowerment items, Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries
The Eagle Online
- Ngige said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Labour minister cautions training beneficiaries against selling empowerment items – The Sun Nigeria
The Herald:
Stop selling FG's empowerment items - Ngige warns beneficiaries of skill acquisition programmes
News Diary Online:
Desist from selling FG’s empowerment items, Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries
Pulse Nigeria:
Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries to stop selling FG’s empowerment items
