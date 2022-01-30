Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Desist from selling FG’s empowerment items, Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries
The Eagle Online  - Ngige said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Labour minister cautions training beneficiaries against selling empowerment items – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Labour minister cautions training beneficiaries against selling empowerment items – The Sun Nigeria
Stop selling FG The Herald:
Stop selling FG's empowerment items - Ngige warns beneficiaries of skill acquisition programmes
Desist from selling FG’s empowerment items, Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries News Diary Online:
Desist from selling FG’s empowerment items, Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries
Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries to stop selling FG’s empowerment items Pulse Nigeria:
Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries to stop selling FG’s empowerment items


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
8 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerian man shot dead after stabbing officers at police station in Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info