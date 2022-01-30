Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Development Of Niger Delta Region Remains My Priority’ — Rep. Tunji-Ojo
Independent  - ABUJA – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, member representing Akoko North Federal constituency of Ondo state Southwest Nigeria has said that fighting for the growth and development of the Niger Delta region remains his topmost priority as a member of the House of ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Vanguard News:
We 're committed to making Niger Delta region better-Tunji-Ojo
Ondo Reps member, Tunji-Ojo tasks Niger Delta leaders on development Daily Post:
Ondo Reps member, Tunji-Ojo tasks Niger Delta leaders on development
We ‘re Committed To Making Niger Delta Region Better-Tunji-Ojo The Street Journal:
We ‘re Committed To Making Niger Delta Region Better-Tunji-Ojo


   More Picks
1 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
8 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
9 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 North Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017 - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info