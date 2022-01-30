Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo government to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues
Oyo State government says it will, on Feb. 11, inaugurate a mobile app to help residents have easy access to land information services, without physical presence at the Ministry of Lands.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

