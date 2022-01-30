Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: Replicate Operation Amotekun in Kogi, Gani Adams tells Gov Bello
Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Saturday, urged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to replicate the initiative of the Southwest Security Network, known as operation Amotekun in the state, saying the initiative will help in tackling ...

