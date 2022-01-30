Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akwa Ibom governor unveils anointed successor ahead of 2023
Legit  - Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, has unveiled the commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred su

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A’Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel endorses Umo Eno as successor The Nation:
A’Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel endorses Umo Eno as successor
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor The Guardian:
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor
Unveiling of Udom Emmanuel’s anointed candidate tears Akwa Ibom PDP apart Daily Trust:
Unveiling of Udom Emmanuel’s anointed candidate tears Akwa Ibom PDP apart
Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, names successor Ripples Nigeria:
Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, names successor
Akwa Inom 2023: Gov. Emmanuel picks successor Daily Nigerian:
Akwa Inom 2023: Gov. Emmanuel picks successor
Akwa Ibom State Governor has unveiled his preferred candidate to succeed him News Wire NGR:
Akwa Ibom State Governor has unveiled his preferred candidate to succeed him
Akwa Ibom Governor Pick Commissioner As Preferred Successor The Street Journal:
Akwa Ibom Governor Pick Commissioner As Preferred Successor
Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Reveals Preferred Successor Naija News:
Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Reveals Preferred Successor
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor News Breakers:
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor


   More Picks
1 Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
2 We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine, 9 hours ago
10 Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info