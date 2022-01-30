Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Akwa Ibom governor unveils anointed successor ahead of 2023
Legit
- Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, has unveiled the commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred su
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
A’Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel endorses Umo Eno as successor
The Guardian:
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor
Daily Trust:
Unveiling of Udom Emmanuel’s anointed candidate tears Akwa Ibom PDP apart
Ripples Nigeria:
Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, names successor
Daily Nigerian:
Akwa Inom 2023: Gov. Emmanuel picks successor
News Wire NGR:
Akwa Ibom State Governor has unveiled his preferred candidate to succeed him
The Street Journal:
Akwa Ibom Governor Pick Commissioner As Preferred Successor
Naija News:
Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Reveals Preferred Successor
News Breakers:
Akwa Ibom governor pick commissioner as preferred successor
More Picks
1
Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
2
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
4
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
19 hours ago
6
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
9 hours ago
10
Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
