Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nick Cannon is expecting his another child, a baby boy, with model Bre Tiesi just over a month after the tragic loss of his newborn son.

 

The Wild 'N Out star lost his youngest son

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

