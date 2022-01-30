Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, has died at the age of 30.

 

Kryst, who is a lawyer, jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m on Sunday,  Jan.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Miss USA 2019 Winner, Cheslie Kryst Jumps To Death In New York The winner of the Miss USA pageant in 2019, Cheslie Kryst has died after jumping from a Manhattan apartment building. The Punch:
Miss USA 2019 Winner, Cheslie Kryst Jumps To Death In New York The winner of the Miss USA pageant in 2019, Cheslie Kryst has died after jumping from a Manhattan apartment building.
Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 after jumping from NYC apartment The Street Journal:
Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 after jumping from NYC apartment
Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst Commits Suicide, Jumps From 60-Storey Building News Break:
Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst Commits Suicide, Jumps From 60-Storey Building
Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst Commits Suicide By Jumping From Her New York Apartment! Monte Oz Live:
Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst Commits Suicide By Jumping From Her New York Apartment!


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
8 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerian man shot dead after stabbing officers at police station in Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info