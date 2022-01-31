Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Asari Dokubo says IPOB Worse Than Terrorist Organisation, Wreaking Havoc on Igboland With Sit-at-Home
News photo Global Upfront  - Former Niger Delta militant and leader of the Biafra Customary Government, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, on Sunday lamented that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is worse than a terrorist organisation as they are wreaking havoc in the South East region ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Asari Dokubo attacks Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB again The Nation:
Asari Dokubo attacks Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB again
IPOB is worse than a terrorist organization. Linda Ikeji Blog:
IPOB is worse than a terrorist organization.
Asari Dokubo: IPOB is worse than a terrorist organisation Daily Trust:
Asari Dokubo: IPOB is worse than a terrorist organisation
Biafra: You Are Not Igbo, Stop Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Replies Asari Dokubo Naija News:
Biafra: You Are Not Igbo, Stop Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Replies Asari Dokubo
Again, Asari Dokubo Criticizes Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Global Village Extra:
Again, Asari Dokubo Criticizes Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB
Biafra: IPOB Warns Asari Dokubo Over Attack On Group Anaedo Online:
Biafra: IPOB Warns Asari Dokubo Over Attack On Group
Asari Dokubo Reveals Why South-East Residents Still Obey IPOB Kanyi Daily:
Asari Dokubo Reveals Why South-East Residents Still Obey IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order
Asari Dokunbo reveals why south-east residents obey sit-at-home order Within Nigeria:
Asari Dokunbo reveals why south-east residents obey sit-at-home order


   More Picks
1 We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 110 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for ' Borno Community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Asari Dokubo says IPOB Worse Than Terrorist Organisation, Wreaking Havoc on Igboland With Sit-at-Home - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
9 Why We Can’t Support Tinubu, Any Other Southern Candidate For Presidency --Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 2023: Disquiet in Lagos APC over purported selection of Muri-Okunola as Sanwo-Olu's replacement - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info