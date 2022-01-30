Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northerners are better managers of the nation than Southerners, we are not going to support a Southerner as president - Miyetti Allah
Linda Ikeji Blog  - National president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo has explained why the group won't be supporting a Southerner as President in 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: We Are Not Going To Support A Southerner As President – Miyetti Allah Information Nigeria:
2023: We Are Not Going To Support A Southerner As President – Miyetti Allah
Northerners Are Better Managers Of The Nation Than Southerners – Miyetti Allah News Break:
Northerners Are Better Managers Of The Nation Than Southerners – Miyetti Allah
2023 Presidency: Northerners Managed Nigeria Better Than Southerners - Miyetti Allah Kanyi Daily:
2023 Presidency: Northerners Managed Nigeria Better Than Southerners - Miyetti Allah
2023: We Are Not Going To Support A Southerner As President - Miyetti Allah Tori News:
2023: We Are Not Going To Support A Southerner As President - Miyetti Allah


   More Picks
1 We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 110 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for ' Borno Community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Asari Dokubo says IPOB Worse Than Terrorist Organisation, Wreaking Havoc on Igboland With Sit-at-Home - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
9 Why We Can’t Support Tinubu, Any Other Southern Candidate For Presidency --Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 2023: Disquiet in Lagos APC over purported selection of Muri-Okunola as Sanwo-Olu's replacement - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info