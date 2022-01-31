Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review
News photo The Punch  - Aviation industry regulator-the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority-is considering a major review  of domestic airlines’ operating licence fees and other charges, in order to ensure its bills are in tandem with current realities and what obtains in other ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Point Blank News:
FG Moves To Increase Airlines’ Operating Licence Fee
NCAA To Hike Airlines’ Operating Licence Fee, Plans Major Review The Nigeria Lawyer:
NCAA To Hike Airlines’ Operating Licence Fee, Plans Major Review
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review Tunde Ednut:
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review Within Nigeria:
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review News Breakers:
NCAA to hike airlines’ operating licence fee, plans major review


   More Picks
1 Twin brothers arrested for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine, 12 hours ago
8 Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism - Biz Watch Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info