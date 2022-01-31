Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lord of the Rings star, Pete Smith is dead
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Pete Smith has been confirmed dead.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lord Of The Rings Star, Pete Smith Dies At 63 New Zealand actor, Pete Smith, known for his roles in films such as Lord Of The Rings and Once Were Warriors, has died at the age of 63.
Naija Loaded:
SO SAD!!! Lord Of The Rings Star, Pete Smith Is Dead (Photo)
Information Nigeria:
Lord Of The Rings Star, Pete Smith Is Dead
Tori News:
Lord Of The Rings Star, Pete Smith Is Dead
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
3
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
6
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
5 hours ago
7
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
8 hours ago
10
He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...