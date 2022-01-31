Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Women’s Aid charity has warned Manchester United and the Football Association that the ‘world is watching’ as they deal with domestic violence and rape accusations made agai

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Domestic Violence: UK Police Visit Home Of Greenwood’s Girlfriend, Harriet Robson The police have visited the family home of Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood after she shared horrific videos of injuries she ... The Punch:
Domestic Violence: UK Police Visit Home Of Greenwood’s Girlfriend, Harriet Robson The police have visited the family home of Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood after she shared horrific videos of injuries she ...
Police make arrest after Man Utd The Guardian:
Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault
Girlfriend Accuses Man United Star Greenwood Of Physically Assaulting Her Complete Sports:
Girlfriend Accuses Man United Star Greenwood Of Physically Assaulting Her
Mason Greenwood arrested over alleged rape Premium Times:
Mason Greenwood arrested over alleged rape
Manchester United Releases Statement Concerning Mason Greenwood | Read Not Just OK:
Manchester United Releases Statement Concerning Mason Greenwood | Read
Man United react to sexual assault allegations against Greenwood - P.M. News PM News:
Man United react to sexual assault allegations against Greenwood - P.M. News
Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood arrested over accusation of rape, assault The Street Journal:
Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood arrested over accusation of rape, assault
Man United suspend Mason Greenwood indefinitely News Wire NGR:
Man United suspend Mason Greenwood indefinitely
Women Monte Oz Live:
Women's Aid Warn Manchester United and FA that the ''World is Watching' As They Deal With Mason Greenwood's Case After His Arrest For Alleged Rape and Assault
Mason Greenwood Kanyi Daily:
Mason Greenwood's Girlfriend, Harriet Robson Accuses Him Of Assaulting Her
Mason Greenwood Edujandon:
Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson, accuses him of beating her up (Photos)
Footballer Greenwood arrested as Man United suspend him over alleged physical and s#xual ab#se Instablog 9ja:
Footballer Greenwood arrested as Man United suspend him over alleged physical and s#xual ab#se
Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend, Harriet Accuses Him Of Rape, Shares Disturbing Photos Naija News:
Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend, Harriet Accuses Him Of Rape, Shares Disturbing Photos
UK Police Arrest Man United Global Village Extra:
UK Police Arrest Man United's Mason Greenwood Over Alleged Assault
More Trouble As Manchester United Star, Mason Greenwood Arrested The Genius Media:
More Trouble As Manchester United Star, Mason Greenwood Arrested
Manchester United suspends Greenwood following assault allegation News Breakers:
Manchester United suspends Greenwood following assault allegation


   More Picks
1 We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 How Igbobi College shaped my life - Osinbajo - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
6 How to report your bank when displeased – CBN - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 1 hour ago
8 Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Tunisia coach Kebaier sacked after Cup of Nations exit - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info