News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Queiroz, Salah react as Egypt eliminate Morocco, qualify for semi-final
Daily Post
- Egypt coach, Carlos Queiroz and captain, Mohamed Salah, have reacted to their side's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, quarter-final 2-1 win over
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Salah: Egypt Were Brave In Win Against Morocco
Premium Times:
AFCON 2021: Egypt 2-1 Morocco: Salah leads Pharaohs into semi-final
Fresh Reporters:
AFCON: Salah Shines In Egypt’s Comeback Victory Over Morocco For Semi-finals Berth
The Genius Media:
Mo Salah Goal And Assist Seal #AFCON2021 Semis For The Pharaohs – Egypt Vs Morocco
Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Salah speaks on Nigeria’s exit as Egypt qualifies for semi-final
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
15 hours ago
3
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
2 hours ago
4
Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
5
Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Asari Dokubo says IPOB Worse Than Terrorist Organisation, Wreaking Havoc on Igboland With Sit-at-Home -
Global Upfront,
8 hours ago
10
Why We Can’t Support Tinubu, Any Other Southern Candidate For Presidency --Miyetti Allah -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
