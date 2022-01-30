Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr linked with Ghana's coaching job ahead of World Cup playoffs with Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has been linked with the vacant coaching job of Ghana’s senior national team ahead of World Cup playoffs with Nigeria. The 68-year-old German coach has been out of a job since he parted ways with the Nigeria ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

