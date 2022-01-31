Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
British union seeks U-turn on mandatory vaccine for health workers
Peoples Gazette
- Britain’s Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called for a U-turn on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for health workers.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Daily Nigerian:
British union seeks U-turn on mandatory vaccine for health workers
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: British ponders over scrapping mandatory vaccines for frontline workers
The News Guru:
British govt.
News Breakers:
British union seeks U-turn on mandatory vaccine for health workers
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Lampard confirmed as Everton new manager - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
3
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
6
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
5 hours ago
7
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
8 hours ago
10
He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...