Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“One of the most toxic things I have done is ignore the bad in people because I love them” – Tonto Dikeh reveals
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Nollywood actress and enterpreneur, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed one of the most toxic things, she has ever done.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I've once ignored 'the bad' in someone because of love - Tonto Dikeh
Correct NG:
I’ve once ignored ‘the bad’ in someone because of love – Tonto Dikeh
Naija on Point:
I’ve once ignored ‘the bad’ in someone because of love – Tonto Dikeh
Tori News:
I Ignore The Bad In People Because I Love Them – Tonto Dikeh
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Don't be me' Actress Tonto Dikeh warns, reveals one of the most toxic things she has done
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
3
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
11 hours ago
9
National Assembly Transmits Electoral Bill To President Buhari For Assent -
Sahara Reporters,
41 mins ago
10
Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...