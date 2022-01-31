Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 12 Persons Killed As Gunmen Attack Repentant Bandits In Katsina
Channels Television  -   Over 12 persons were killed after a group of gunmen attacked repentant bandits in Illela village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. Residents who fled the village to the neighboring communities including Dutsin-ma and Ƙankara told ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

