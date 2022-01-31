16-year-old boy docked for sexually abusing 3-year-old girl — NEWSVERGE

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW - The Punch,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections - The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
2023 Presidency: Atiku Reportedly Set To Dump Peter Obi, Pick Wike As Running Mate - Naija News,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Court Remands Former Kano Commissioner For Allegedly Defacing Governor Ganduje - The Nigeria Lawyer,
15 hours ago