16-year-old boy docked for sexually abusing 3-year-old girl — NEWSVERGE News Verge - A 16-year-old boy was on Monday arraigned in an FCT High Court Kubwa for sexually abusing a three-year-old girl. The police charged the minor, who lives in Jahi, Abuja, with one count of sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty.



News Credibility Score: 99%