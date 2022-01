Man, 32, nabbed for stealing motorcycle in Ede, Osun Republican Nigeria - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a man, Ojo Mattew, 32 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Ede, Osun State. The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Ocheja Emmanuel disclosed to newsmen on Monday that the man was arrested ...



News Credibility Score: 99%