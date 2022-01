63-year-old woman gives birth in Ekiti through IVF after previous failure News Wire NGR - A 63-year-old woman, Mrs Temitope Ogundipe,has been delivered of a baby boy through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) at Olives Specialist Hospital, Ado-Ekiti. Ogundipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ado-Ekiti that she was full of joy ...



News Credibility Score: 99%