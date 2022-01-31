Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard confirmed as Everton's new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Everton have appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace the sacked Rafael Benitez.

 

Lampard, who arrived at Everton's Finch Farm trai

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Everton finally unveil Lampard as manager [Club statement] - P.M. News PM News:
Everton finally unveil Lampard as manager [Club statement] - P.M. News
Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new coach The Eagle Online:
Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new coach
Struggling Everton Appoint Lampard As Coach News Breakers:
Struggling Everton Appoint Lampard As Coach
Everton Appoint Frank Lampard As New Manager Naija News:
Everton Appoint Frank Lampard As New Manager
Former Chelsea Boss, Frank Lampard Confirmed As Everton Monte Oz Live:
Former Chelsea Boss, Frank Lampard Confirmed As Everton's New Manager on a Two-and-a-Half Year Contract


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine, 18 hours ago
5 TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY!! Man United’s Donny Van De Beek Is Joining A New Club - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
7 Woman travels 'across Nigeria' in 7 days with a motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism - Biz Watch Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info