News at a Glance
Fruit seller raped, killed in her farm in Ondo community
Daily Post
- A fruit seller has been murdered in Ondo State by assailants suspected to be Fulani herders.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Fruit seller raped to death in Ondo
Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen rape, kill woman in Ondo community
Channels Television:
Fruit Farmer Murdered Inside Farm In Ondo
Independent:
Fruit Seller Raped To Death In Ondo State
Fresh Reporters:
Fruit Seller Raped, Killed In Her Farm In Ondo Community
Screen Gist:
Fruit Farmer Murdered Inside Farm In Ondo
News Breakers:
Fruit Farmer Murdered Inside Farm In Ondo
Tori News:
Fruit Seller Gang R*ped And Murdered In Ondo
More Picks
1
Twin brothers arrested for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
22 hours ago
5
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
12 hours ago
8
Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
13 hours ago
