Governor Tambuwal Joins 2023 Race, Formally Declares For Presidency
The Street Journal  - Idowu Bankole Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor, has declared his intention to run for the highest political office, the presidency, in Nigeria come 2023. Mr Tambuwal would be seeking to realise his ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party.

