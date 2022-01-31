Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 Has Exposed Nigeria’s Health Institutions, Says Gbajabiamila
News photo Channels Television  - The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that COVID-19 has exposed Nigeria’s health institutions, which necessitated some interventions from the House. He said that the National Assembly will continue to provide funds to ...

