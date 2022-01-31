Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity







The gospel singer revealed that he cheated on his wife with a woman and will be stepping back from wo Linda Ikeji Blog - Sammie Okposo has returned to Instagram after initially deactivating his account.The gospel singer revealed that he cheated on his wife with a woman and will be stepping back from wo



News Credibility Score: 99%