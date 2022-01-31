Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
National Assembly Transmits Electoral Bill To President Buhari For Assent
Sahara Reporters
- National Assembly Transmits Electoral Bill To President Buhari For Assent
48 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
National Assembly transmits reworked electoral bill to Buhari
The Nation:
Governors lead opposition to reworked Electoral Bill
Daily Post:
Re-amended Electoral Bill 2020 transmitted to Buhari for assent
Daily Trust:
NASS transmits amended Electoral bill to Buhari
AIT:
National Assembly forwards reworked electoral bill to Buhari
TVC News:
NASS clerk transmits authenticated copies of Electoral Bill 2022 to Buhari
Ripples Nigeria:
National Assembly reportedly transmits amended electoral bill to Buhari
PM News:
National Assembly transmits amended Electoral Bill to Buhari for assent - P.M. News
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Governors Lead Opposition To Reworked Electoral Bill
Core TV News:
NASS transmits re-amended Electoral Bill to Buhari for assent - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
3
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: UK APC chapter visits Tinubu in London -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Nick Cannon expecting another child as he celebrates gender reveal with Bre Tiesi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
11 hours ago
9
National Assembly Transmits Electoral Bill To President Buhari For Assent -
Sahara Reporters,
48 mins ago
10
Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...