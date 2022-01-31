Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto

Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto



The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command has killed not less than 23 suspected armed bandits in three local government areas of the state. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlinePolice kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in SokotoThe Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command has killed not less than 23 suspected armed bandits in three local government areas of the state.



News Credibility Score: 99%