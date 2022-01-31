Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Women's Aid warn Manchester United and FA that the ''world is watching' as they deal with Mason Greenwood's case after his arrest for alleged rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Woman travels 'across Nigeria' in 7 days with a motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism - Biz Watch Nigeria,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Africa Burkina Faso suspended by African Union for coup - BBC News - BBC Africa,
11 hours ago