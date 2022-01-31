Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students The Nation - Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Monday, announced automatic employment and donation of N1 million each to the two best graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 6,257 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%