100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies

100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced, on Monday, in Abuja companies that scaled through the screening process ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companiesThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced, on Monday, in Abuja companies that scaled through the screening process ...



News Credibility Score: 99%