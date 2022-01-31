Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My boss promised me N30m to produce, deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos - Suspected ritualist confesses
News photo Within Nigeria  - 35-year-old suspected ritualist, Timothy Odeniyi, who was arrested by Amotekun corps for being in possession of human parts has confessed that his boss

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My boss promised me N30m to produce, deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos — Suspected ritualist confesses Vanguard News:
My boss promised me N30m to produce, deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos — Suspected ritualist confesses
My former boss promised me N30m to procure and deliver human parts to a buyer in Lagos - Suspected ritualist confesses Linda Ikeji Blog:
My former boss promised me N30m to procure and deliver human parts to a buyer in Lagos - Suspected ritualist confesses
Arrested ritualist recount how he was promised N30m to deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos The Street Journal:
Arrested ritualist recount how he was promised N30m to deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos
My boss promised me N30m to produce, deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos – Suspected ritualist confesses Republican Nigeria:
My boss promised me N30m to produce, deliver human parts to buyer in Lagos – Suspected ritualist confesses
Talk Glitz:
'My Ex-boss Promised To Pay Me N30m If I Deliver Human Parts'
I was promised N30m to produce and deliver human b*dy parts for r!tual — Suspected r!tualist caught in Ondo State A suspected r!tualist, Timothy Odeniyi, has been arrested by men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State after being caught with human parts. Instablog 9ja:
I was promised N30m to produce and deliver human b*dy parts for r!tual — Suspected r!tualist caught in Ondo State A suspected r!tualist, Timothy Odeniyi, has been arrested by men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State after being caught with human parts.


   More Picks
1 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 3 hours ago
5 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 Being a governor made me poorer, Imo owes me N8bn security votes –Okorocha - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info