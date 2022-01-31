Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigeria's Amabua Mohammed becomes first female police adviser for MJTF in Chad
The Punch
- Nigeria's Amabua Mohammed becomes first female police adviser for MJTF in Chad
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Police appoint first female adviser for JTF in Chad
Independent:
First Female Nigeria Police Officer Appointed Adviser For Multinational Joint Task Force In Chad
TVC News:
ACP Amabua Mohammed becomes first female Police Adviser for MJTF, Chad
National Accord:
Amabua Mohammed becomes first Nigerian female police adviser for MJTF
Global Village Extra:
NPF Appoints First Female Police Adviser For Multinational JTF In Chad
More Picks
1
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
3
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY!! Man United’s Donny Van De Beek Is Joining A New Club -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
5
COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
6
FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria -
Yes International! Magazine,
21 hours ago
7
Woman travels 'across Nigeria' in 7 days with a motorcycle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Africa Burkina Faso suspended by African Union for coup - BBC News -
BBC Africa,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...