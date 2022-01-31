Nigerian Army, ISWAP In Gun Battle In Yobe, Borno, Five Terrorists Killed









Troops of the Nigerian Army and the Boko Haram insurgents have clashed in Goniri, Yobe State, with the Islamic State West African Province terrorists suffering a defeat.

