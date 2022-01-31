Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria, UK To Hold Security, Defence Dialogue In London
News photo Leadership  - Nigeria and United Kingdom will hold the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, UK hold security, defence partnership dialogue The Sun:
Nigeria, UK hold security, defence partnership dialogue
Nigeria-UK defence partnership dialogue opens in London PM News:
Nigeria-UK defence partnership dialogue opens in London
Nigeria-U.K. hold first Security, Defence Partnership Dialogue National Accord:
Nigeria-U.K. hold first Security, Defence Partnership Dialogue
Nigeria-UK defence partnership dialogue opens in London News Breakers:
Nigeria-UK defence partnership dialogue opens in London
3-Day Nigeria-UK Security, Defence Partnership Dialogue Begins in London Global Upfront:
3-Day Nigeria-UK Security, Defence Partnership Dialogue Begins in London


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY!! Man United’s Donny Van De Beek Is Joining A New Club - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
6 FirstBank’s SMEConnect Portal Could Be The Differentiator For SMEs In Nigeria - Yes International! Magazine, 21 hours ago
7 Woman travels 'across Nigeria' in 7 days with a motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism - Biz Watch Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Africa Burkina Faso suspended by African Union for coup - BBC News - BBC Africa, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info