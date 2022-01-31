Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Man shares the WhatsApp advice he got from his mother
Instablog 9ja
- Man shares the WhatsApp advice he got from his mother
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bald man shares advice he got from his concerned mother
Gist Reel:
Bald man shares the advice he got from his mother
Monte Oz Live:
Bald Man Shares Advice He Got From His Concerned Mother
Tori News:
Bald Nigerian Man Shares Advice He Got From His Mother
More Picks
1
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
5
I was promised N30m to produce, deliver human parts for ritual, Suspected ritual killer confesses -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Bunkering: NSCDC rejigs Rivers Command, forms new unit after Wike’s demand -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Police recruitment: 90% applicants fail to score 30% in exams – PSC - P.M. News -
PM News,
10 hours ago
10
Court Remands Former Kano Commissioner For Allegedly Defacing Governor Ganduje -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
