Bunkering: NSCDC rejigs Rivers Command, forms new unit after Wike’s demand
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, has ordered the rejig of the Rivers State Command. The CG also on Monday declared war against petroleum pipeline vandals and oil bunkerers in the state.

