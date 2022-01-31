Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Done deal - Dele Alli’s new club finally revealed
Daily Post  - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli’s new club has finally been revealed.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Can Complete Sports:
I Can't Wait To Work Under Lampard --Alli
Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham The Punch:
Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham
OFFICIAL: Dele Alli Completes Permanent Move from Tottenham to Everton Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: Dele Alli Completes Permanent Move from Tottenham to Everton
Dele Alli Signs For Everton In Shock Free Transfer From Tottenham Independent:
Dele Alli Signs For Everton In Shock Free Transfer From Tottenham
Everton transfer news: Tottenham Core TV News:
Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 2 hours ago
3 EFCC detains Nigerian airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 1 hour ago
4 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
6 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 I was promised N30m to produce, deliver human parts for ritual, Suspected ritual killer confesses - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Bunkering: NSCDC rejigs Rivers Command, forms new unit after Wike’s demand - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info