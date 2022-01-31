Post News
News at a Glance
Done deal - Dele Alli’s new club finally revealed
Daily Post
- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli’s new club has finally been revealed.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
I Can't Wait To Work Under Lampard --Alli
The Punch:
Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham
Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: Dele Alli Completes Permanent Move from Tottenham to Everton
Independent:
Dele Alli Signs For Everton In Shock Free Transfer From Tottenham
Core TV News:
Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
2 hours ago
3
EFCC detains Nigerian airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
1 hour ago
4
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
6
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
I was promised N30m to produce, deliver human parts for ritual, Suspected ritual killer confesses -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
9
Bunkering: NSCDC rejigs Rivers Command, forms new unit after Wike’s demand -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
