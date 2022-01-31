Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAPTIP, Indian police arrest alleged female human trafficker, rescue three Nigerian victims forced into prostitution in New Delhi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The joint operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the New Delhi Police has arrested a notorious foreign-based alleged human trafficker, Joy Shandy Okah in a deliberate operation targeting big-time ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

