News at a Glance
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari
The Punch
- Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
Military takeovers: ‘Nigeria has passed through that stage for good’, Buhari assures
Edujandon:
Nigeria Has Passed The Stage Of Coups For Good – Buhari
Leaders NG:
Buhari: Nigeria Has Passed The Stage Of Coups For Good
Global Upfront:
Nigeria Has Passed The Era of Coups “For Good” – Buhari
Benco News:
Buhari: Nigeria Has Passed The Stage Of Coups For Good
More Picks
1
VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Why I Didn’t Attend Last Sitting Of Coroner's Inquest – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
You're the man of the house: Nigerian lady wows many at her proposal, kneels to accept ring, photos cause stir -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
2023 Presidency: Atiku Reportedly Set To Dump Peter Obi, Pick Wike As Running Mate -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
8
Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Man caught stealing in a church, hides loot in the church?s toilet (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Court Remands Former Kano Commissioner For Allegedly Defacing Governor Ganduje -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
15 hours ago
