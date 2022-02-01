Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ATM fraudster robs retiree of gratuity, buys car, motorcycle
News photo Daily Post  - A 22-years-old Aliyu Abdullahi, of Kasuwar Mata, Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, is in police custody, for allegedly defrauding an

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man, 22, robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina Vanguard News:
Man, 22, robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina
Man arrested for robbing old woman of her gratuity in Katsina Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man arrested for robbing old woman of her gratuity in Katsina
ATM fraudster robs Katsina retiree of gratuity, buys car, motorcycle The Street Journal:
ATM fraudster robs Katsina retiree of gratuity, buys car, motorcycle
Man arrested for robbing old woman of her gratuity in Katsina Naija Parrot:
Man arrested for robbing old woman of her gratuity in Katsina
22-year-old man robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina Within Nigeria:
22-year-old man robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina
Man, 22, robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina, buys car, motorcycle Republican Nigeria:
Man, 22, robs old woman of gratuity in Katsina, buys car, motorcycle
22-year-old fra#dster reportedly robs retiree of her gratuity, uses money to buy a car and motorcycle in Katsina . Instablog 9ja:
22-year-old fra#dster reportedly robs retiree of her gratuity, uses money to buy a car and motorcycle in Katsina .
Police Arrest Man For Robbing Old Woman Of Her Gratuity In Katsina Tori News:
Police Arrest Man For Robbing Old Woman Of Her Gratuity In Katsina


   More Picks
1 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 3 hours ago
5 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 Being a governor made me poorer, Imo owes me N8bn security votes –Okorocha - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info