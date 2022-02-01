Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


North east governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims
News photo News Diary Online  - The North East Governors Forum on Monday donated N20 million to victims of banditry in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara. Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno presented the cheque to…

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

North east governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
North east governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims – The Sun Nigeria
Governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims The News Guru:
Governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims
Northeast governors donate N20m to victims of Zamfara banditry Daily Nigerian:
Northeast governors donate N20m to victims of Zamfara banditry
Northeast governors donate N20m to victims of Zamfara banditry News Breakers:
Northeast governors donate N20m to victims of Zamfara banditry


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 2 hours ago
3 EFCC detains Nigerian airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 1 hour ago
4 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
6 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 I was promised N30m to produce, deliver human parts for ritual, Suspected ritual killer confesses - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Bunkering: NSCDC rejigs Rivers Command, forms new unit after Wike’s demand - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Sammie Okposo's wife reacts as the singer returns to Instagram after deactivating his account due to backlash from his infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info