News at a Glance
Transfer deadline: Aubameyang finally leaves Arsenal
Daily Post
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally left Arsenal, joining Barcelona on a free transfer.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Aubameyang joins Barcelona as free agent
The Guardian:
Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal
Independent:
Barcelona Devise Swap Deal With Ousmane Dembele For Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
PM News:
Aubameyang lands in Barcelona: All the moves on last day of Euro transfers - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Barcelona Set To Sign Aubameyang From Arsenal
Monte Oz Live:
Barcelona Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Arsenal on Free Transfer on Deadline Day
Silverbird TV:
Aubameyang Joins Barcelona On Free Transfer
The Genius Media:
EPL TRANSFER NEWS: Aubameyang Officially Joins Barcelona From Arsenal On #DeadlineDay
Naija News:
Transfer: Arsenal Sign Documents To Terminate Aubameyang’s Contract
News Breakers:
Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal
More Picks
1
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
3
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
5
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
4 hours ago
7
VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
UNICEF Welcomes Release Of Abducted Girls In North-east Nigeria -
Independent,
16 hours ago
9
N’Assembly Gives Revenue Agencies N3trn Target For 2022 -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
10
COVID-19 Has Exposed Nigeria’s Health Institutions, Says Gbajabiamila -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
