Transfer deadline: Aubameyang finally leaves Arsenal
News photo Daily Post  - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally left Arsenal, joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
3 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 5 hours ago
5 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 UNICEF Welcomes Release Of Abducted Girls In North-east Nigeria - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 N’Assembly Gives Revenue Agencies N3trn Target For 2022 - Leadership, 23 hours ago
10 COVID-19 Has Exposed Nigeria’s Health Institutions, Says Gbajabiamila - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
