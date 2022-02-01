Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
‘Watching you grow up has been such a joy’ Comedian AY showers lover on her first daughter as she celebrates her 14th birthday
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker Ayo Makun popularly called AY, has showered prayers on her first daughter as she clocks ‘age 14’ today 1st February 2022....
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
3
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East -
Leadership,
3 hours ago
5
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
7 hours ago
9
Being a governor made me poorer, Imo owes me N8bn security votes –Okorocha -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
