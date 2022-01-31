Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FRSC gets ISO recertification for quality management system
News Verge  - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been recertified for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standards in Road Safety Administration and Traffic Management by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). This is contained in a statement issued ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FRSC Recertified By Int’l Standard Organisation 9001 Independent:
FRSC Recertified By Int’l Standard Organisation 9001
FRSC gets ISO recertification for quality management system News Diary Online:
FRSC gets ISO recertification for quality management system
CKN Nigeria:
ISO 9001:2015: FRSC Gets Recertified
ISO 9001:2015: FRSC Gets Recertified Prompt News:
ISO 9001:2015: FRSC Gets Recertified
National Daily:
FRSC gets ISO recertification for quality management system


   More Picks
1 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
3 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 5 hours ago
5 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 UNICEF Welcomes Release Of Abducted Girls In North-east Nigeria - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 N’Assembly Gives Revenue Agencies N3trn Target For 2022 - Leadership, 23 hours ago
10 COVID-19 Has Exposed Nigeria’s Health Institutions, Says Gbajabiamila - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info