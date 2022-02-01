Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nobody but my kids entitled to my money, Omoni Oboli tells fan
News photo The Punch  - Actress and film producer, Omoni Oboli, has told her fan that nobody was entitled to her money except her kids.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I stopped giveaways, by Omoni Oboli The Nation:
Why I stopped giveaways, by Omoni Oboli
Nobody Is Entitled To My Money Except My Kids- Actress Omoni Oboli Knocks Entitled Fan Information Nigeria:
Nobody Is Entitled To My Money Except My Kids- Actress Omoni Oboli Knocks Entitled Fan
Nobody is entitled to my money except my kids – Actress Omoni Oboli tells entitled fan Top Naija:
Nobody is entitled to my money except my kids – Actress Omoni Oboli tells entitled fan
Nobody but my kids entitled to my money, Omoni Oboli tells fan News Breakers:
Nobody but my kids entitled to my money, Omoni Oboli tells fan
Nobody but my kids entitled to my money, Omoni Oboli tells fan | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nobody but my kids entitled to my money, Omoni Oboli tells fan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Only My Kids Are Entitled To My Money - Omoni Oboli Tells Fans Naija News:
Only My Kids Are Entitled To My Money - Omoni Oboli Tells Fans
Only My Kids Are Entitled To My Money – Omoni Oboli Tori News:
Only My Kids Are Entitled To My Money – Omoni Oboli


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: I blame myself, skit maker Isbae U reacts to sex-for-roles allegation - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Assistant Commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force appointed first female Police Adviser for Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Police kill 23, arrest Bello Turji’s ally, 56 for banditry, others in Sokoto - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
4 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 4 hours ago
6 I Will Contest 2023 Presidential Election If... - Obi - Leadership, 18 hours ago
7 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Davido gifts new car to aide, Isreal DMW - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 N’Assembly Gives Revenue Agencies N3trn Target For 2022 - Leadership, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections - The Eagle Online, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info