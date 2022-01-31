Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC detains Nigerian airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds
Legit  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, January 31 detained Muneer Bankole, the managing director of an airline over an alleged hajj scam

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

