STRONG SQUAD!! Man City Star Signs New Five-Year Contract (PHOTO)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Full-back Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at Etihad Stadium until 2027. Cancelo’s deal had been due to expire in 2025.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

